Talking shop or economic rival to EU — crossroads facing BRICS

No one denies that the BRICS group is on an expansion drive. The main development at last week’s BRICS summit in Kazan, in southern Russia, was that the group of five (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) now has ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
