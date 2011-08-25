Ad
euobserver
Jibril met Sarkozy in Paris on Wednesday, before heading off to Rome (Photo: elysee.fr)

France calls Libya victory summit, warns Syria

by Andrew Rettman,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has called a high-level meeting on Libya's post-Gaddafi future and promised support - but no military action - for opposition forces in Syria.

The event is to take place in Paris on 1 September - the 42nd anniversary of the coup which brought Colonel Gaddafi to power.

It is to be co-hosted by British Prime Minister David Cameron and to include rebel leaders Mahmoud Jibril and Abdel Jalil, delegates from the 28-country-strong anti-Gaddafi coalition...

