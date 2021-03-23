China-EU relations on knife-edge after sanctions

Western powers have shamed China on Uighur abuses in a wall of solidarity, which saw China fire back at MEPs, jeopardising a trade treaty.
The EU started the ball rolling by naming four Chinese officials and one entity to face travel-bans and asset-freezes on Monday (22 March).
The US, the UK, and Canada followed suit with the same or related names, showing a united Western front seldom seen in re...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
