EU countries consider sanctions on Israeli settlers

EU diplomats have given the green light for member states to impose visa bans on violent Israeli settlers.

The Political and Security Committe (PSC) - a group of EU ambassadors dealing with conflict zones - approved the step at its meeting in Brussels on 16 November.

The PSC memo - seen by EUobserver and copied below - says: "Individual EU member states could explore possibilities of denying access of known violent settlers to the EU."

It also says EU diplomats in Jerusale...