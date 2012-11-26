EU countries consider sanctions on Israeli settlers

EU diplomats have given the green light for member states to impose visa bans on violent Israeli settlers.
The Political and Security Committe (PSC) - a group of EU ambassadors dealing with conflict zones - approved the step at its meeting in Brussels on 16 November.
The PSC memo - seen by EUobserver and copied below - says: "Individual EU member states could explore possibilities of denying access of known violent settlers to the EU."
It also says EU diplomats in Jerusale...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
