As a member of the ruling party in Finland, Pia Kauma’s meeting with Russia might raise some eyebrows domestically (Photo: OSCE PA)

Russian-Finnish handshake in Tashkent raises eyebrows at the OSCE

by Rasmus Canbäck, Stockholm,

The handshake between the president of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly, Pia Kauma, who is also a Finnish MP, and Russia's representative, Konstantin Kosachev, on Wednesday (9 April) broke several years of Russian isolation in the pan-European security organisation.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Mosc...

Rasmus Canbäck is a Swedish journalist specialising in the southern Caucasus region. He has worked in the region since 2016 and is the author of a book on the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

