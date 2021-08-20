EU funds at risk, as Polish region upholds anti-LGBTI 'anthem'

Poland's ruling party and the Roman Catholic church have put a Polish region at risk of losing €2.5bn by enforcing its anti-LGBTI "declaration".

The ruling nationalist-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party openly whipped its delegates at a regional assembly in the Małopolska district in southern Poland, which covers the city of Kraków, into voting to uphold a 2019 declaration that the area was an "LGBTI ideology-free" zone.

A Polish archbishop, Marek Jędraszewski, had also pr...