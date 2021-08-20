Ad
euobserver
Kraków in southern Poland is now one of over 100 'LGBTI-ideology free' zones (Photo: jesuscm)

EU funds at risk, as Polish region upholds anti-LGBTI 'anthem'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland's ruling party and the Roman Catholic church have put a Polish region at risk of losing €2.5bn by enforcing its anti-LGBTI "declaration".

The ruling nationalist-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party openly whipped its delegates at a regional assembly in the Małopolska district in southern Poland, which covers the city of Kraków, into voting to uphold a 2019 declaration that the area was an "LGBTI ideology-free" zone.

A Polish archbishop, Marek Jędraszewski, had also pr...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

