Merkel and Putin making eye contact: a rare sight according to international reporters (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Merkel and Putin fail to see eye-to-eye

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Differences between Germany and Russia were put on display on Tuesday (2 May), as German chancellor Angela Merkel visited Russia for the first time in two years.

Merkel travelled to Russia in preparation for a G20 summit - an international forum of countries, including Russia - which Germany currently chairs.

The German chancellor met with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Sochi and told a press conference that there was a need to continue dialogue despite their clashing views.<...

