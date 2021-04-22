Chemical-weapons vote reveals 'friends of Syria' axis

Voting on Syria at the world's chemical-weapons watchdog has shed light on its friends and the geopolitics of its 10-year old conflict.

Iran was the first to vote 'no' to sanctions on Syria at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the Hague on Wednesday (20 April).

Russia, which is fighting on the Syrian regime's side in its civil war, also led a Cold-War type bloc of no-voters, which included Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, ...