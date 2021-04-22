Ad
euobserver
OPCW: Iran and Russia's Cold-War style bloc leapt to Syria's defence - while the Vatican abstained (Photo: opcw.org)

Exclusive

Chemical-weapons vote reveals 'friends of Syria' axis

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Voting on Syria at the world's chemical-weapons watchdog has shed light on its friends and the geopolitics of its 10-year old conflict.

Iran was the first to vote 'no' to sanctions on Syria at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the Hague on Wednesday (20 April).

Russia, which is fighting on the Syrian regime's side in its civil war, also led a Cold-War type bloc of no-voters, which included Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

