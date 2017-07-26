Russia's EU pipeline at 'risk' after US vote

Five EU firms taking part in Russia’s Nord Stream II gas pipeline could face US fines under new sanctions approved by Congress.

The bill, which sailed through the House of Representatives by 413 votes to three, “targets the things that matter” to the Kremlin, Ed Royce, a Republican deputy, said in the debate in Washington on Tuesday (25 July).

Eliot Engel, a Democratic deputy, said: “This administration has shown over and over that they are willing to cozy up to [Russian leader...