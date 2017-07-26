Ad
euobserver
Nord Stream 2 pipeline segments in Finland - project was to be operational by 2020 (Photo: Axel Schmidt)

Russia's EU pipeline at 'risk' after US vote

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Five EU firms taking part in Russia’s Nord Stream II gas pipeline could face US fines under new sanctions approved by Congress.

The bill, which sailed through the House of Representatives by 413 votes to three, “targets the things that matter” to the Kremlin, Ed Royce, a Republican deputy, said in the debate in Washington on Tuesday (25 July).

Eliot Engel, a Democratic deputy, said: “This administration has shown over and over that they are willing to cozy up to [Russian leader...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Nord Stream 2 pipeline segments in Finland - project was to be operational by 2020 (Photo: Axel Schmidt)

Tags

EU & the World

euobserver

