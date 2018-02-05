Ad
Morawiecki: 'Holocaust denial is not only denial of German crimes, but also other ways of falsifying history' (Photo: premier.gov.pl)

MEPs hit by second Polish email campaign

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs have been hit by a second Polish email campaign, this time defending a controversial new law from Warsaw on Holocaust speech.

The messages began coming in on Sunday (4 February) and Monday from private gmail and other addresses, containing appeals and links to Polish government statements.

"For us of Poles it is very important so that world [sic] finds the truth," one message, signed Tomasz Lozinski, said.

