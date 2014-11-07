Merkel: ‘Grave concern’ on new Russian tanks in Ukraine

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday (7 November) voiced “grave concern” over reports of a new Russian military incursion in east Ukraine.
Her office said in a communique after Merkel spoke with Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko by phone that she: “expressed her grave concern about recent reports that speak of renewed Russian troop movements on Ukrainian territory”.
She also voiced worry about “ongoing fighting and the deteriorating humanitarian situation" in the separati...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
