Ad
euobserver
Merkel has also called for fresh EU sanctions over rebel 'elections' in east Ukraine (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Merkel: ‘Grave concern’ on new Russian tanks in Ukraine

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday (7 November) voiced “grave concern” over reports of a new Russian military incursion in east Ukraine.

Her office said in a communique after Merkel spoke with Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko by phone that she: “expressed her grave concern about recent reports that speak of renewed Russian troop movements on Ukrainian territory”.

She also voiced worry about “ongoing fighting and the deteriorating humanitarian situation" in the separati...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Former Polish FM causes furore over Russia interview
EU and UN reject 'farcical' east Ukraine votes
'No one to stay cold', as Russia and Ukraine clinch winter gas deal
Merkel has also called for fresh EU sanctions over rebel 'elections' in east Ukraine (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections