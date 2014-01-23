EU sends mixed message on Ukraine, as death toll mounts

The EU is sending mixed messages to Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych, amid a growing death toll and fear of mass disorder in one the Union's biggest neighbours.

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso told him by phone on Thursday (23 January) that he risks EU sanctions, or, in his words, “possible consequences for bilateral relations,” if things do not get back to normal.

Some EU countries have voiced similar views, including Lithuania, Poland and Sweden.

But the ...