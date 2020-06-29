What hope for this Syrian donor conference?

Disappointing and frustrating: these two words describe best the way Brussels has been dealing with the conflict in Syria so far.

The war has had an impact on the civilian population that is hard to put into words. Hundreds of thousands have been killed, millions lost their homes.

Syria is located in the EU's close neighbourhood. Laranca, Cyprus, is only 200km away from the Syrian port of Latakia.

Yet the EU has become a bystander in this conflict, because so far, those p...