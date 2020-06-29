Ad
euobserver
Syrian children receiving UN world food programme donations. The Fourth Syrian donor conference takes place in Brussels on Tuesday (Photo: WFP)

What hope for this Syrian donor conference?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Hannah Neumann, Berlin,

Disappointing and frustrating: these two words describe best the way Brussels has been dealing with the conflict in Syria so far.

The war has had an impact on the civilian population that is hard to put into words. Hundreds of thousands have been killed, millions lost their homes.

Syria is located in the EU's close neighbourhood. Laranca, Cyprus, is only 200km away from the Syrian port of Latakia.

Yet the EU has become a bystander in this conflict, because so far, those p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Hannah Neumann is a German MEP for the Greens.

Related articles

Up to 750 European children trapped in north-east Syria
'Repatriation' of Syrians in Turkey needs EU action
Turkish deaths in Syria prompt Nato alarm
US pours cold water on German plan for Syria
Syrian children receiving UN world food programme donations. The Fourth Syrian donor conference takes place in Brussels on Tuesday (Photo: WFP)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Hannah Neumann is a German MEP for the Greens.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections