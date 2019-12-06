Russia makes big promises to Arctic peoples on expansion

The commander of Russia's all important Northern Fleet, A. Moiseev, and other high ranking Russian officials are to take the floor on Friday (6 December) at a major Arctic event in St Petersburg to discuss pressing security issues in Russia's Arctic regions and along Russia's northern sea route, which cuts the distance for sea cargo between Europe and Asia by thousands of kilometers compared to routings through the Suez canal.

Russia's Arctic is also the origin of increasing deliverie...