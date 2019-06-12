EU split on Western Balkans accession

Europe should agree to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia this month to "ensure the credibility of EU enlargement policy", 14 member states have said.
Albanian and North Macedonian leaders said the same on Tuesday (11 June).
But the pressure might not be enough to get sceptics, including France and Germany, to budge.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
