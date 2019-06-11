Ad
Reporters Without Borders 2019 report found that press freedom in Viktor Orban's Hungary has fallen below that of Sierra Leone (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

MDIF responds to Orban criticism

by Harlan Mandel, New York,

In his response to my op-ed on media capture, Dr Zoltan Kovacs does not even try to refute my main point about Hungary: that most Hungarian news media have been captured by the state, and that this anti-democratic trend is spreading across Eastern Europe.

At the same time, he nicely demonstrates his government's refusal to tolerate criticism.

The familiar Soros smokescreen is p...

Author Bio

Harlan Mandel is chief executive officer of the Media Development Investment Fund.

