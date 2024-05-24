Ad
euobserver
Israeli has launched a verbal tirade against Spain's deputy prime minister Yolanda Díaz for her use of a pro-Palestinian phrase. (Photo: Yolanda Díaz)

EU steps back as Israel lashes out against Spain's deputy prime minister

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is keeping its distance in a brewing spat between Israel and Spain after the Spanish deputy prime minister, Yolanda Díaz, called for a Palestine stretching "from the river to the sea."

On Friday (24 May), the commission's spokesperson services declined to comment on the row, telling reporters that its primary aim is to find a two-state solution where ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Why did the EU invite a racist to address a conference on racism?
Europol: Israel-Gaza galvanising Jihadist recruitment in Europe
Israel using hunger as weapon of war, Borrell tells UN
Israeli has launched a verbal tirade against Spain's deputy prime minister Yolanda Díaz for her use of a pro-Palestinian phrase. (Photo: Yolanda Díaz)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections