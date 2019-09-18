Juncker: No-deal Brexit 'palpable'

EU top officials on Wednesday (18 September) warned that the UK is heading for a no-deal break with the EU, unless the London government provides written proposals on the controversial Irish border issue.

"There is very little time left. […] The risk of a no-deal is very real," EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told MEPs in Strasbourg.

Juncker met with British prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday in Luxembourg, but discussions did not yield any breakthrough.

T...