Juncker: No-deal Brexit 'palpable'

EU top officials on Wednesday (18 September) warned that the UK is heading for a no-deal break with the EU, unless the London government provides written proposals on the controversial Irish border issue.
"There is very little time left. […] The risk of a no-deal is very real," EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told MEPs in Strasbourg.
Juncker met with British prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday in Luxembourg, but discussions did not yield any breakthrough.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
