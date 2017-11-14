Mogherini seeks more funds to counter Russian propaganda

An EU request for additional funds to counter Russian propaganda is unlikely to lead to much, diplomats have said.

The scepticism immediately followed EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini's proposal for "additional resources" for her Stratcom counter-propaganda unit at a foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday (13 November).

She said the money would primarily be spent on her Western Balkans Stratcom cell and on communicating the EU's "positive agenda" more broad...