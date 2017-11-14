Ad
euobserver
Mogherini said East and Western Balkans communication cells were too small for their workload (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Mogherini seeks more funds to counter Russian propaganda

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman and Caterina Tani, Brussels,

An EU request for additional funds to counter Russian propaganda is unlikely to lead to much, diplomats have said.

The scepticism immediately followed EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini's proposal for "additional resources" for her Stratcom counter-propaganda unit at a foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday (13 November).

She said the money would primarily be spent on her Western Balkans Stratcom cell and on communicating the EU's "positive agenda" more broad...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

New Nato centres respond to Russia threat
Mogherini urged to do more on Russian propaganda
Spain joins call for EU action on propaganda
EU Commission to target fake news
Mogherini said East and Western Balkans communication cells were too small for their workload (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections