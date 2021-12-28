Ad
euobserver
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov (l) with EU foreign-affairs chief Josep Borrell (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Russia and US schedule talks as Moscow derides EU

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia and the US have scheduled security talks for 10 January, while Moscow continued to belittle the EU.

"When we sit down to talk, Russia can put its concerns on the table and we will put our concerns on the table with Russia's activities as well," a White House spokesman said on Monday (27 December).

The discussions would focus on bilateral issues, such as nuclear arms control, and would include "nothing about our [European] allies and partners without our allies and partner...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

