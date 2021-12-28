Russia and US schedule talks as Moscow derides EU

Russia and the US have scheduled security talks for 10 January, while Moscow continued to belittle the EU.

"When we sit down to talk, Russia can put its concerns on the table and we will put our concerns on the table with Russia's activities as well," a White House spokesman said on Monday (27 December).

The discussions would focus on bilateral issues, such as nuclear arms control, and would include "nothing about our [European] allies and partners without our allies and partner...