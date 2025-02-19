Hate speech is not free speech, says EU

The European Commission says it draws the line on hate when it comes to freedom of speech in Europe.
"Illegal hate speech is not part of freedom of speech," said Henna Virkkunen, an executive-vice president of the European Commission.
Speaking on Tuesday (18 February), Virkkunen said tha...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
