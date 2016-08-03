Ad
Turkey wants the US to hand over Fethullah Gulen (Photo: EUobserver)

West backs terrorists and plotters, says Erdogan

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Turkey has accused the West of supporting terrorism and backing the failed coup to overthrow the government.

In a fiery speech delivered at his 1,150 room palace in Ankara on Tuesday (2 August), president Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded the United States hand over his bitter foe Fethullah Gulen.

Gulen, a 75-year old cleric who has lived in Pennsylvania since 1991, has been accused of masterminding the 15 July coup. He denies any involvement.

"This coup attempt has actors insid...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Turkey wants the US to hand over Fethullah Gulen (Photo: EUobserver)

