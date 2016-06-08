Cameron urges Britons to register for EU vote

Prime Minister David Cameron is urging people to try to register to vote in the UK referendum on EU membership as the deadline for registering to vote has been extended.
Cabinet Office minister Matt Hancock said the government would legislate to extend the cut-off until midnight on Thursday, after a last-minute rush to sign up crashed the government website a few hours before the original Tuesday midnight deadline.
Cameron told parliament on Wednesday (8 June) that the authorities...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
