Ad
euobserver
Large outdoor protests in the Belarus capital Minsk, on 16 August 2020 (Photo: Prachatai/Flickr)

Russia is very present in Belarus

EU & the World
Opinion
by Urmas Paet, Tallinn,

For many observers, the situation in Belarus has not been developing at the pace they were expecting a week or two ago.

There are still people on the streets who wish to see a free Belarus, but president Alexander Lukashenko has remained in power.

This situation must be put into context.

Part of the wider picture are the frozen (or quite hot) conflicts in five out of the six former Soviet countries in Europe's easte...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Urmas Paet is an MEP with the liberal Renew Europe group and former foreign minister of Estonia.

Related articles

'Who poisoned Navalny?', nervous EU asks Russia
Belarus 'will not be broken', opposition chief tells MEPs
How a women's revolution is testing Belarus dictator
Large outdoor protests in the Belarus capital Minsk, on 16 August 2020 (Photo: Prachatai/Flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Urmas Paet is an MEP with the liberal Renew Europe group and former foreign minister of Estonia.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections