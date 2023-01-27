Pressure mounts on EU to coordinate visas for Russian rights-defenders

Pressure is mounting for EU states to ease multiple-entry visas for human rights defenders from Belarus and Russia.
But with individual national capitals in charge of issuing the visas, the possibilities for a coordinated EU approach appears limited. The demand comes as Russian authorities continue to crackdown on people fighting for basic rights.
Among them is Olga Gnezdilova, a Russian lawyer and human-rights defender.
On Wednesday (25 January), she told EUobserver that p...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
