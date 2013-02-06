Ad
euobserver
Hoxhaj: 'Serbia has started to change' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Interview

Kosovo: EU meeting is 'de facto recognition' by Serbia

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Kosovo's foreign minister has said that a meeting between the Presidents of Kosovo and Serbia is "de facto recognition" by Serbia of Kosovo's independence.

Serbian chief Tomislav Nikolic, an outspoken nationalist, Kosovo head Atifete Jahjaga, a former police commander, and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will in Brussels on Wednesday (6 January) eat dinner and talk, in the words of an EU agenda note, about "normalisation of relations."

The event marks the first time the ...

Interview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Hoxhaj: 'Serbia has started to change' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Interview

euobserver

