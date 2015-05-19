Russian speakers deserve good journalism

A while ago, I asked a young activist from Russia what TV channels his family watched.
“I have a grandmother in Yekaterinburg and a grandmother in Houston, Texas. The one in the US supports Putin as she watches nothing but Russian state-owned RTR Planeta. The one in Russia watches independent TV Dozhd, and is very critical of the Kremlin,” he said.
This tale of two women across the planet is a sober reminder how, in the 21st century, television remains such a powerful media, tha...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
