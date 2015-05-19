Russian speakers deserve good journalism

A while ago, I asked a young activist from Russia what TV channels his family watched.

“I have a grandmother in Yekaterinburg and a grandmother in Houston, Texas. The one in the US supports Putin as she watches nothing but Russian state-owned RTR Planeta. The one in Russia watches independent TV Dozhd, and is very critical of the Kremlin,” he said.

This tale of two women across the planet is a sober reminder how, in the 21st century, television remains such a powerful media, tha...