The last thing Europe needs is another war on its doorstep

If Bosnia and Herzegovina is to survive its current political crisis, then its capital, Sarajevo, should be seriously enabled to fully regain its glory — as the centre of regional revival in the immediate aftermath of the war 1992-1995.
Like Ukraine, Bosnia is surrounded by countries that have tried repeatedly to carve it up and promote a myth of fragility.
They have been enabled by nationalist politicians on all sides, but most visibly by the Bosnian Serb leader, Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nedžad S. Hadžimusić is a former career diplomat of Bosnia & Herzegovina and the former Yugoslavia. His most recent positions include ambassador, director of the Center for Security Cooperation (RACVIAC) in Zagreb, and assistant minister for multilateral relations in the Bosnian foreign affairs ministry. He is the co-author of the Bosnia & Herzegovina Strategy for EU Integration and Security. He was the first head of mission of the newly-established Republic of Bosnia-Herzegovina to the EU and Nato, during and after the war. He was also its accredited diplomatic representative to the Council of Europe, Venice Commission, International Criminal Tribunal for ex-Yugoslavia (ICTY), and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.
Nedžad S. Hadžimusić is a former career diplomat of Bosnia & Herzegovina and the former Yugoslavia. His most recent positions include ambassador, director of the Center for Security Cooperation (RACVIAC) in Zagreb, and assistant minister for multilateral relations in the Bosnian foreign affairs ministry. He is the co-author of the Bosnia & Herzegovina Strategy for EU Integration and Security. He was the first head of mission of the newly-established Republic of Bosnia-Herzegovina to the EU and Nato, during and after the war. He was also its accredited diplomatic representative to the Council of Europe, Venice Commission, International Criminal Tribunal for ex-Yugoslavia (ICTY), and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.