Italy's 2021 G20 presidency - a transatlantic reset?

Preparing the ground for a new era in transatlantic ties will be the pillar of Italy's G20 presidency in 2021, which is set to culminate with the world leaders' summit in Rome at the end of October.

Sources within Rome's ruling coalition told EUobserver that the G20 presidency stands as a unique opportunity for Italy to finally be in the "driving seat", and boost its role on the global stage by spearheading reinforced ties between Europe and the next US administration of president-elect...