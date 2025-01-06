What 2025 holds for EU and Balkans

Following years of political neglect, slow domestic reforms, and global events taking the spotlight, the Balkans have long been ignored by the EU. But with discussions on enlargement becoming more commonplace, alongside a number of reform efforts finally bearing fruit, 2025 presents Brussels with a golden opportunity to push ahead with further integrating the Balkans into the European political family.

In fact, Brussels already has a headstart within this re-energised integration process, with the recent decision by the EU Council for Justice and Home Affairs to finally vote to remove land borders between Bulgaria, Romania, and the Schengen area.

Having met all technical requirements for Schengen since 2011, the accession of the two Balkan states has been stalled by claims of a lack of effort in tackling organised crime, and most importantly, the worry that loosening border restrictions would further increase migration flows from Turkey to the bloc.

The elimination of borders, which began with removing sea and air borders in March last year, shall also bring about extensive economic opportunities for tourists, locals, and businesses, whilst also further securing the bloc’s external frontier.

By completing the process of integrating Bulgaria and Romania into the border-free area, Brussels will finally show that the bloc does not discriminate against newer member states, ending claims of a ‘two-tier’ union.

Furthermore, preparations for Bulgaria’s long-awaited entry into the eurozone should finally be completed throughout 2025, with their currency switchover being prepared for 1 January 2026. The adoption should not only ensure a stronger, more integrated economic union as a whole, but shall also bring about extensive economic opportunities to one of the bloc’s poorest states, reducing red tape for businesses and consumers alike, whilst bringing economic stability to a nation racked by a political crisis entering its fourth year.

However, the final switchover should not be rushed, with both Bulgaria and fellow eurozone members ensuring that the public and businesses alike are thoroughly prepared for the changeover, providing timely information on key dates, exchange rates, and providing dual pricing on goods during the switch, similar to Croatia’s adoption procedure in 2023. Bulgaria’s adoption of the single currency could also further convince fellow non-euro states, such as Romania, to consider making greater preparations for any switchover in the coming years.

By providing a target date alongside preparing the final legal documentation for accession, Brussels can highlight its renewed commitment to enlargement

Next in line…

Beyond current member states, Brussels can look to recognise and reward the progress made by Montenegro over recent years by setting a firm date on its accession into the bloc.

With Podgorica’s ambitious goal of accession by 2028, both the EU and Montenegro will have to move quickly in order to make this enlargement target a reality, but it is certainly possible. Having closed three negotiating chapters in December 2024 (the first chapters closed in seven years), and with a further seven chapters estimated to be closed throughout 2025, Brussels can show that enlargement still remains a tangible goal for the Balkans.

As the Adriatic nation continues its ambitious reform efforts, Brussels should not miss the chance to adequately prepare both itself and its future member state for accession to the bloc.

Furthermore, by providing a target date alongside preparing the final legal documentation for accession, Brussels can highlight its renewed commitment to enlargement occurring within the current commission mandate.

Through providing the necessary support and incentive to Montenegro’s accession efforts throughout 2025, fellow candidate countries across the Balkans will get the opportunity to see accession to the bloc as a realistic possibility, with the right political willpower from all sides.

Brussels can further capitalise on any broader enlargement successes by pushing newer candidate countries to pursue even more intensive reform efforts.

Albania, which recently started the negotiating process after its application was decoupled from neighbouring North Macedonia, has made strong reform efforts in recent years. In order to meet prime minister Edi Rama’s highly ambitious accession target of 2030, Brussels and Tirana must intensify and sustain ongoing reform efforts across the country, especially in tackling organised crime and enhancing environmental protections.

The EU could also finally get negotiations with North Macedonia underway after decades of waiting. This effort would squarely focus on finding a reasonable solution to their constitutional dispute with Bulgaria that eases Sofia’s concerns on minority rights, whilst rewarding Skopje for its patience and ongoing reforms.

Although both candidate countries have faced numerous challenges in their accession procedures, 2025 offers a fresh start for all sides to show their full commitment to getting the two countries ‘EU-ready’, focusing on sustaining reform efforts and actively preparing for the opening of new chapters throughout the year.

Like all issues related to EU enlargement, especially those within the Balkans, nothing is certain.

But with the right reform, incentive, and political will, 2025 represents a golden opportunity for the EU to continue properly integrating current members, whilst fully preparing future nations for membership of the bloc, showing that the Union has finally ‘returned’ to the Balkans.