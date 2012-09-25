Iran dominates start of UN meeting in New York

EU ministers in New York have said new sanctions on Iran are the antidote to an Iran-Israel war.

Speaking to press in the margins of the UN's annual meeting, the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the UK said the EU wants to put more "pressure" on Iran for a diplomatic solution to the nuclear confrontation.

The UK's William Hague told Canadian broadcaster CBC on Monday (24 September) that the EU ban on Iran oil imports imposed in July has already had a positive effect.

...