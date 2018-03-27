Ad
euobserver
Kurz with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow in February (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Russia's EU friends decline to expel diplomats

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Eleven EU countries have so far failed to join the others in expelling Russian diplomats in solidarity with the UK.

The list as of Tuesday (27 March) included Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Some of them are likely to join the EU mainstream in the next few days.

Belgium is still weighing up who to target from the 140 Russian diplomats accredited to R...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russian diplomats risk EU expulsions over UK attack
EU states expel over 30 Russian diplomats
Germany and France promise new Russia sanctions
Kurz with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow in February (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections