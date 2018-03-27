Russia's EU friends decline to expel diplomats

Eleven EU countries have so far failed to join the others in expelling Russian diplomats in solidarity with the UK.
The list as of Tuesday (27 March) included Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia.
Some of them are likely to join the EU mainstream in the next few days.
Belgium is still weighing up who to target from the 140 Russian diplomats accredited to R...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.