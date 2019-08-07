Ad
The recognition by Washington of a comeback of ISIS in Syria comes at a moment of new tensions in the Middle East (Photo: Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani)

Analysis

Pentagon: ISIS is resurgent in Syria

by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

An internal report by the American ministry of defence states that the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) is working on a comeback, according to Le Monde who saw the report.

On Tuesday (6 August), an inspector-general of the Pentagon warned that "even though the 'Caliphate' has lost its territory, ISIS is insurgence capacities in Iraq and has restarted its activities in Syria this trimester".

The report further claims that ISIS has managed to "regroup and supp...

