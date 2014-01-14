Ad
Ashton and Zarif in Geneva last year - the nuclear accord has led to better ties (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

EU's top diplomat agrees to landmark Iran visit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton has agreed to visit Iran amid wider efforts to improve relations between the Islamic republic and the West.

She told press while visiting Kuwait on Monday (13 January) that: "I read with interest the invitation to visit Tehran and it is my intention to do so in the course of the next weeks.”

Her decision comes after Iranian deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi on Saturday told media she has “an open invitation” to visit any time.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ashton and Zarif in Geneva last year - the nuclear accord has led to better ties (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

EU & the World

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

