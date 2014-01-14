EU's top diplomat agrees to landmark Iran visit

EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton has agreed to visit Iran amid wider efforts to improve relations between the Islamic republic and the West.

She told press while visiting Kuwait on Monday (13 January) that: "I read with interest the invitation to visit Tehran and it is my intention to do so in the course of the next weeks.”

Her decision comes after Iranian deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi on Saturday told media she has “an open invitation” to visit any time.

...