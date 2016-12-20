Ad
Serbia will get six MiG jets, and will only have to pay for their refurbishment (Photo: Airwolfhound)

Fighter jet deal showcases Russia-Serbia ties

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Serbia will sign a deal this week with Russia that includes six MiG-29 fighter jets, highlighting Moscow's efforts to boost its influence in the Balkans.

Serbia's prime minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday (19 December) that he would travel to Moscow later this week to sign the deal, adding that the jets were needed "to protect our freedom and sovereignty", according to the Associated Press news agency.

Serbia will receive the fighter jets from Russia, decommissioned by the Ru...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

