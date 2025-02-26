Ad
EU energy commissioner Dan Jørgensen: 'We have imported fossil fuels from Russia for an amount equal to the cost price of 2,400 F35 fighter jets' (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

'We are indirectly financing Putin's war', admits EU Commission

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is indirectly financing Russia's war chest against Ukraine, admits the European Commission.

"Since the war began, we have imported fossil fuels from Russia for an amount equal to the cost price of 2,400 F35 fighter jets. This will not stand," Dan Jørgensen, the EU energy commissioner, told reporters on Wednesday (26 February).

