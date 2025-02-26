'We are indirectly financing Putin's war', admits EU Commission

The EU is indirectly financing Russia's war chest against Ukraine, admits the European Commission.
"Since the war began, we have imported fossil fuels from Russia for an amount equal to the cost price of 2,400 F35 fighter jets. This will not stand," Dan Jørgensen, the EU energy commissioner, told reporters on Wednesday (26 February).
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.