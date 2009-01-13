Ad
President Barack Obama will not shy from being tough on Europe regarding Iran (Photo: barackobama.com)

Obama wants Europe to close Iran loopholes

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The incoming Obama administration will step up its calls on Europe to close legal loopholes allowing Iran to pursue its nuclear activities, outgoing US ambassador to Brussels Kristen Silverberg said on Tuesday (13 January).

"Iran is still taking advantage of their economic ties here in Europe," Ms Silverberg said at a conference organised by the European Policy Centre, a Brussels-based think-tank.

The Obama administration is expected to raise the problem of Europe's loopholes in i...

