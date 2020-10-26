Erdoğan whips up Muslim hate against Macron

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has put himself at the forefront of a Muslim backlash against France's handling of the recent Mohammed cartoons killing.

Erdoğan did it with a string of headline-grabbing insults against French president Emmanuel Macron this weekend.

"What's the problem of the individual called Macron with Islam and with the Muslims?", Erdoğan said in a speech in Kayseri, in central Turkey, on Saturday (24 October).

"Macron needs treatment on a mental le...