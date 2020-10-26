Ad
EU leaders have gotten used to Turkish insults, but latest words come in times of military confrontation (Photo: Reuters/Umit Bektas)

Erdoğan whips up Muslim hate against Macron

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has put himself at the forefront of a Muslim backlash against France's handling of the recent Mohammed cartoons killing.

Erdoğan did it with a string of headline-grabbing insults against French president Emmanuel Macron this weekend.

"What's the problem of the individual called Macron with Islam and with the Muslims?", Erdoğan said in a speech in Kayseri, in central Turkey, on Saturday (24 October).

"Macron needs treatment on a mental le...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

