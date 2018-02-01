EU diplomats oppose Trump on Jerusalem

EU diplomats in the Middle East have proposed ways to undermine Donald Trump's decision to establish Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
The counter-measures were put forward in a confidential report filed by EU states' ambassadors in East Jerusalem and Ramallah, in Israeli-occupied Palestine, after the US president, on 6 December, unilaterally recognised Israel's claim to the holy city.
Trump's decision was "a fundamental shift in...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
