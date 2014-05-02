Russian gas supplies 'not guaranteed', EU commissioner warns

A first mediation attempt by the EU between Russia and Ukraine on their gas price dispute on Friday (2 May) in Warsaw ended with no results other than the willingness to meet again.

"It is with concern that we see the security of supply for end consumers in EU and non-EU states like Ukraine is not guaranteed," EU energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger told press after the meeting.

The energy ministers of Ukraine and Russia, for the first time at a table since the annexation of Cr...