Jewish boycott puts Orban's statue in awkward spotlight

Hungary has delayed the unveiling of a controversial statue planned for the 70th anniversary of the Holocaust, following criticism by the country's main Jewish organisation.

The planned memorial would depict Hungary as an angel being swooped down on by an imperial eagle symbolising Nazi Germany.

But Jewish oganisation Mazsihisz say the statue — marking the Nazi invasion on 19 March 1944 — represents an attempt to whitewash Hungary's role in the mass deportation and murder of H...