Nato leaders made a show of solidarity with Poroshenko (top row, centre) at the summit (Photo: nato.int)

No new Nato bases in eastern Europe

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, NEWPORT,

Poland has confirmed there will be no new Nato bases in eastern Europe to deter Russian aggression.

The alliance is creating a new Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, or “spearhead” force, of some 4,000 troops designed to react if Russia attacks its eastern borders.

But Polish president Bronislaw Komorowski told press on Thursday (4 September) at a Nato summit in Wales the force will not be physically stationed in the region. The only new facilities will include airfields, vehi...



Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

