Poland has confirmed there will be no new Nato bases in eastern Europe to deter Russian aggression.

The alliance is creating a new Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, or “spearhead” force, of some 4,000 troops designed to react if Russia attacks its eastern borders.

But Polish president Bronislaw Komorowski told press on Thursday (4 September) at a Nato summit in Wales the force will not be physically stationed in the region. The only new facilities will include airfields, vehi...