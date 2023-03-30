Ad
Some of Tirana's economy is now booming - but Albania's economy imploded in 1996 when a pyramid scheme collapsed destroying personal savings overnight (Photo: Alexandr Bormotin)

Why do 83% of Albanians want to leave Albania?

by David L. Phillips and Besmira Manaj, New York/Clermont-Ferrand,

Last week, Albania's prime minister Edi Rama angrily rejected the UK home secretary Suella Braverman's mischaracterisation of Albanians as illegal migrants and criminals during his visit to London. Albanians flee their homeland because they seek a better life and have nothing left to lose.

But there has been a rapid increase in the numb...

Author Bio

David L. Phillips is director of the Programme on Peacebuilding and Human Rights at Columbia University and a senior visiting fellow at the Royal United Services Institute.

Besmira Manaj is a PhD candidate at the Université Clermont Auvergne France and a consultant in sustainable development and good governance.

