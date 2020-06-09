Ad
Jacek Krawczyk denies all the allegations (Photo: EESC)

Top lobbyist defends alleged bully set to chair EU body

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

One of Europe's top business lobbyists has stepped forward to defend an alleged bully who is facing possible criminal charges in Belgium.

The letter, seen by this website, speaks of "presumption of innocence" and "rule of law" in its defence of Jacek Krawczyk, who is set to be the next president of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC).

Krawczyk has for years skirted allegations of psychological abuse, until the...

Related articles

EU's smallest institution warned on 'threats, blackmail'
Letter from the EESC on per diem article
'Law of silence' reigns over EESC leaders, says staff union
Senior Polish member at EU body faces Belgian abuse probe
