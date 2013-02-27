Ad
US praises Germany's 'exemplary leadership' in Europe

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

On his first trip to Berlin as US foreign secretary John Kerry on Tuesday (26 February) praised Germany's leadership in Europe and made a strong case for an EU-US free trade agreement.

"I remember biking here down the Reichstag when it was in a state of destruction. What you have done for this city and this country is nothing short of remarkable," Kerry told press alongside Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Earlier in the day, when speaking to American and German students, he recalled how...

Kerry recalled a bike trip through east Berlin after the war and said reconstruction is 'nothing short of remarkable' (Photo: State Department)

