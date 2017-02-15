Ad
Berlin blocked takeover of German firm Aixtron on grounds its microchips could be used in Chinese nuclear weapons (Photo: dolmansaxlil)

EU states seek protection for high-end technology

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France, Germany, and Italy have urged the European Commission to better protect EU states from foreign countries seeking to acquire high-end technology.

EU countries can already block foreign investments on national security grounds, but the three countries’ economy ministers said in a joint letter to EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem that they should also be able to do it for “economic” reasons.

"EU law gives the right to member states to prohibit foreign investments whi...

