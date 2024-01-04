Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Cairo last November (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Belgian EU presidency eyes more Africa-based migrant deals

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The new Belgian EU presidency wants to expand migration-busting relations with countries in Africa — following the bloc's controversial agreement with Tunisia last summer.

Their plans are part of a wider array of priorities, including efforts "to continue to develop a mutually beneficial partnership" between the European Union and African states. It says any such plans will adhere to international law in full.

This comes despite the Belgian government itself

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

How the EU can help Tunisia avoid a total economic crash
EU seeks migrant deal with Egypt in January
EU Commission at a loss over latest snub from Tunisia
Belgium taking over EU helm as it ignores asylum court rulings
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Cairo last November (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections