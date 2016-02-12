Ad
In 12 months of “ceasefire” Putin's forces killed about 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Minsk 2: The big farce of Western policy on Russia

by Roman Sohn, KIEV,

The New Year began with optimism that the Ukraine crisis will be solved quickly. But the solution appears to be on Russia’s terms and at the cost of Ukraine’s national interests. 

The problem goes back to the ceasefire accords endorsed by France and Germany in September 2014 (Minsk) and in February 2015 (Minsk 2), the latter precisely one year ago today. 

On both occasions, Russia's envoys sat at the table as observers, not as the representatives of an aggressor state.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

