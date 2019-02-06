Vestager says 'no' to Siemens-Alstom mega-merger

EU regulators on Wednesday (6 February) rejected plans by Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom to create a European railway company, citing concern over rising prices and costs for taxpayers.

Siemens and Alstom wanted to combine their rail operations, a move backed by the French and German governments, which wanted to create global European industrial champions.

The landmark EU decision prompted Germany and France to call for the overhaul of Europe's competition rules as they a...