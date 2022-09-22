EU asylum in doubt for Russians fleeing army draft

Russians fleeing a military draft won't get into Estonia or Latvia, posing questions what Finland, Lithuania, and Poland will do if there is a large exodus.

Google searches on "how to leave Russia" spiked as soon as Russian president Vladimir Putin announced mobilisation of 300,000 reservists on Wednesday (21 September) morning.

Flights from Moscow to Istanbul and Yerevan sold out hours after he spoke, according to Russian flight-booking website Aviasales.

Putin's speech ...